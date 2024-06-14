Local security company offering free active shooter training to metro companies

ATLANTA — The man who stopped the shooter at Peachtree Center earlier this week was an off-duty Atlanta police officer who was working his second job as a security officer.

In response, the security company he works for is now offering a free active shooter course to companies in the metro Atlanta area.

“Our team we tried to figure out what we could do to give back and we came up with CRAZE, which is law enforcement active shooter training,” Chris Rich, the CEO of Hawque Protection Group in Buckhead said.

He told Channel 2 Action News that CRAZE stands for Citizens Respond to Active Shooter Events.

After Tuesday’s shooting in the food court at Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta, his team at Hawke is offering a free course to help train Atlanta companies and their employees how to protect themselves in an active shooter situation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“They will train their muscle memory so that they know how to respond and react when something like that situation happens again because there will be a next time,” Rich said.

The off-duty police officer who stopped the shooter who opened fire in the food court at Peachtree Center on Tuesday works for Hawque as a security officer.

“The officer who did the shooting worked for us off-site, we wanted to figure out what we could do to give back,” Rich said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Rich said the company will compensate a licensed police officer to put that on for companies because he thinks being prepared for active shooting is important for safety.

“I think people need to be prepared and have the tools to know what to do,” Rich said.

Hawque Protection Services is offering the free one-hour course for companies with 150 or more employees in the metro Atlanta area.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘I can’t call my parents?’ Another street racing suspect arrested in Atlanta

©2024 Cox Media Group