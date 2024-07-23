Leaders from metro Atlanta Jewish, Palestinian communities discuss Harris’ possible foreign policy

ATLANTA — With the war in Gaza intensifying by the day, those on both sides of the controversial issue are now looking at how a potential Kamala Harris administration might handle the situation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Our hope is the continued support both financially and militarily for the state of Israel,” said Dov Wilker, the Southeast Regional Director of the American Jewish committee.

“I would like to see her immediately push for a two-state solution on the 67 borders with assisting on the peace process’” said Musa Ghanayem, a Christian Palestinian attorney.

TRENDING STORIES:

On the war in Gaza, Vice President Kamala Harris has publicly supported a cease-fire.

“Let’s start with stopping the islamophobia and treating Arab Americans and Palestinian lives equal to the lives of other people,” Ghanayem told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

“What’s important for us is to continue to hear from the campaigns is their continued support of Israel and calling for the return of the hostages,” Wilker explained.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man shot to death near Jackson Street Bridge

©2024 Cox Media Group