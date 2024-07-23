Rapper YFN Lucci could soon be out of jail with support from Fulton DA

ATLANTA — Rapper YFN Lucci could soon be headed home from prison after the top prosecutor in Fulton County submitted a letter to the State Board of Pardons and Paroles that supports his early release.

On Tuesday, Channel 2′s Michael Seiden obtained a copy of the letter and spoke exclusively with the rapper’s criminal defense attorney Drew Findling about what it means for his client’s future.

“The District Attorney of Fulton County did the unorthodox,” Findling said. “That letter from the district attorney is a powerful punch and is really at the heart of the letter and supporting documents and the memorandum that we have shared with the parole board.”

Findling said he and his team are working to get YFN Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, released immediately but he may not be released until January 2025.

In January, Bennett pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act. He was sentenced to 20 years, with 10 to serve in custody and the balance on probation.

In the district attorney’s letter, which was written on June 11, Willis wrote the following:

“Pursuant to the parties’ negotiated agreement, the State does not object to Defendant, Rayshawn Bennett being released from Department of Corrections the first time he becomes eligible for parole or after serving one-third of his prison sentence, whichever comes first. This recommendation by the State is conditioned upon the Defendant’s compliance with the lawful authority of all Department of Corrections personnel and having had no incidents of any kind in any facility in which he has been housed while in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Attached to this letter is a file-stamped copy of the Defendant’s Final Disposition. Should any of the Board Members have questions regarding the State’s recommendation, please feel free to contact my office anytime.”

Findling told Seiden that he believes the facts of the case did not support the original charges against his client.

“I think that had he not been well known in the community given the facts and circumstances of this case, he probably would not have been charged,” Findling said. “His biggest priority is his children and his biggest priority is his family.”

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, but a spokesperson declined to comment.

