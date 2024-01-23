Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci pleads guilty to violating Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper, YFN Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, has entered a guilty plea in connection to a racketeering case in Fulton County.

In May 2021, Bennett was among a dozen suspects indicted in a 75-page, 105-count racketeering indictment focused on factions within the Bloods street gang.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in the Fulton County courtroom on Tuesday as it was announced that Bennett reached a plea deal.

The rapper pleaded guilty to one count of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Bennett initially was facing numerous felony counts, including felony murder, which carried a maximum penalty of life without parole.

The prosecution has proposed a 20-year sentence with 10 years to serve. As part of the plea deal, Bennett would get credit for time served, which began when he surrendered to charges on Jan. 13, 2021.

Bennett will serve three and a half months in jail and then he will be released and serve the rest of his sentence on probation.

Before receiving his sentence, Bennett apologized to a victim’s family, as well as, his own family and friends and the court.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

YFN Lucci surrenders on gang racketeering charges There is now a court battle brewing about whether or not Lucci should be out on bond.

©2023 Cox Media Group