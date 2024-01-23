Lawmaker proposes restricting use of AI in Georgia healthcare, insurance coverage decisions

ATLANTA — A member of the Georgia House of Representatives filed legislation to ban the use of artificial intelligence programs when making insurance, health coverage, or public assistance award decisions.

Specifically, Rep. Mandisha Thomas’ bill would ban the use of AI when deciding if a treatment can be used or making a coverage determination for insurance.

Thomas’ proposal, House Bill 887, said any decisions regarding coverage determination resulting from use of an AI will also have to be fully reviewed by a person at an insurance with the authority to override the automated decision.

As written, HB 887 would require that the Georgia Composite Medical Board adopts new rules to regulate use of AI for coverage determinations, as well as potential punishments and discipline for doctors who do not comply with the restrictions on AI.

According to the proposal, “any decision-making process concerning the award, denial, reduction or termination of any public assistance which resulted from the use or application of any artificial intelligence or automated decision tools” will have to be reviewed by an actual person afterward, who can override the automatic decision.

If passed, it would not be the only medical field-related legislation regulating AI’s use for coverage determinations.

In 2023, Georgia lawmakers passed HB 203, which restricts the use of AI when making decisions for optometric care and coverage determinations. The law requires that prescribers do not rely solely on the assessments of AI when treating eye conditions and performing assessments.

