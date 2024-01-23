Roswell police searching for robbery suspect who ran from car after chase

ROSWELL — There is a large police presence in Roswell Tuesday as police search for a bank robbery suspect.

Roswell police said officers chased the suspect, who ran from his car in the area off of Old Mountain Park Road and the City of Mountain Park.

Officers are searching for a man with shaggy blond hair wearing a grey, hooded sweatshirt.

Police have not identified the suspect or said where or when the bank robbery occurred. It’s unclear if police believe the man is armed.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to call 911.

