Man punched, slapped his daughter when she didn’t win wrestling match, Hall Co. deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after deputies say he punched and slapped his daughter when she failed to win a wrestling match in Hall County.

Deputies were called to Cherokee Bluff Middle School after 2 p.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a man hitting a child.

Deputies say Steven Mathue Slaton, 38, punched his daughter in the back, slapped her face, and then picked her up by her ears and lifted her over his head.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The girl did not suffer any injuries.

She is not a student in Hall County, but she and her family traveled to Hall County for her to compete in a private youth wrestling event.

Slaton posted a $11,200 bond on Monday for a charge of felony cruelty to children in the first degree.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man escapes Alabama jail before hiding in trash can after leading officers on chase: APD

©2023 Cox Media Group