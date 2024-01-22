Man punched, slapped his daughter when she didn’t win wrestling match, Hall Co. deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after deputies say he punched and slapped his daughter when she failed to win a wrestling match in Hall County.
Deputies were called to Cherokee Bluff Middle School after 2 p.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a man hitting a child.
Deputies say Steven Mathue Slaton, 38, punched his daughter in the back, slapped her face, and then picked her up by her ears and lifted her over his head.
The girl did not suffer any injuries.
She is not a student in Hall County, but she and her family traveled to Hall County for her to compete in a private youth wrestling event.
Slaton posted a $11,200 bond on Monday for a charge of felony cruelty to children in the first degree.
