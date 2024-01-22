Mother of 4 found dead in Cobb County home during welfare check, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A family is grieving the loss of a mother of four, who officials say was found dead in her home.

Cobb County police told Channel 2 Action News that officers were called to do a welfare check at a home on Perch Drive in Marietta last Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they located Melinda Jolly, who was found dead inside the home by her cousin.

Family told Channel 2 Action News that before her cousin found her, neighbors had been knocking on Melinda Jolly’s door and did not receive a response.

According to a fundraiser set up by her family, Melinda Jolly was the mother of four children and moved to Georgia from California in 2019 after her husband died from cancer.

Kathleen Jolly, Melinda’s sister, said the family had found out that her sister was in an abusive relationship around the time of her death.

“My mom and I live in California, so we have been calling the police department where she lives so that they could send police officers to her house to do welfare checks. The last time they checked on her was Jan. 15,” Kathleen Jolly wrote. “My cousin Jill went to Melinda’s home on Wednesday to check on her, and that is when she was found; Melinda was no longer with us.”

Authorities confirmed that a suspect has been arrested.

The suspect’s identity has not been released. Police have not specified the nature of Melinda and the suspect’s relationship.

“Melinda was a kind, compassionate young woman with her whole life ahead of her,” Kathleen Jolly wrote. “She had a sparkle in her eye and truly lit up a room. She had a big heart and loved her children with everything she had. She was the best mom, a beloved daughter, a caring sister, a whimsical aunt, a gracious niece, and a forever friend. She was just a beautiful person inside and out. She had the best smile and the craziest ideas. She will be missed by so many.”

Family members confirmed that the children are now in the care of their aunt and uncle.

“Please pray for the children because they are left without a mother and a father,” Kathleen Jolly wrote. “It will be a long road of healing and rebuilding for everyone. Please pray for our entire family; we are all devastated beyond belief.”

