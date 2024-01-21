Ga. woman got nearly $45,000 for submitting fake pet insurance claims, officials say

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a Paulding County woman who they say submitted nearly 50 fake claims under her pet’s health insurance policy.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King announced that Amanda Lindley, 39, was wanted on 96 charges.

Warrants charge Lindley with 48 counts each of insurance fraud and forgery.

Investigators say that between Jan. 2019 and Dec. 2022, she submitted 48 claims under her pet’s health insurance and told them that her dog went to several veterinarians in Atlanta.

They later learned that she changed the date and costs of the procedures on her invoices, including visits that never happened. In total, she received about $45,000 for these claims.

She is also accused of setting up a campaign on an online crowdfunding website to get donations from sympathetic people.

Warrants were issued against her on Jan. 10. She has not yet been taken into custody.

