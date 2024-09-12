Judge drops more charges in Trump election interference case here in Georgia

ATLANTA — The judge in the Fulton County election interference case has drop three more charges in the indictment against former President Donald Trump and 14 of his supporters and allies accused of trying to overturn the 2020 election here in Georgia.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee filed an order Thursday, saying “Counts 14, 15, and 27 lie beyond this State’s jurisdiction and must be quashed.”

Two of the charges specifically pertain to Trump.

His attorney here in Georgia, Steve Sadow, sent a statement to Channel 2 Action News, saying: “President Trump and his legal team in Georgia have prevailed once again.”

The counts deal with filing false charges.

Earlier this year, McAfee dropped six other charges in the indictment, with three of those impacting the former president.

The case is currently on hold as the Georgia Court of Appeals decides whether or not Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can remain on the case.

Trump and other co-defendants filed a motion to remove Willis from the case over her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Willis and Wade acknowledged the relationship, which they said ended last summer, but they have argued it does not create any sort of conflict and has no bearing on the case.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled that Willis would be allowed to stay on the case if Wade stepped aside. Wade resigned the same day as the ruling.

Trump and his attorneys later submitted an appeal arguing the indictment should have been dismissed, and that Willis and her team should have been disqualified from the case.

The appeal will be heard in front of three justices, and oral arguments in the case are expected in December.

Four of the original 19 people indicted have taken plea deals in the case.

At this point, eight charges remain against Trump.

