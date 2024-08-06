Ex-Trump attorney who pleaded guilty in GA cooperating in AZ fake electors case

ATLANTA — Jenna Ellis, who pleaded guilty in the Georgia election interference case, is now cooperating with Arizona officials who are also prosecuting several allies of former President Donald Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Ellis, who worked closely with Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said she would cooperate in exchange for charges being dropped against her in a fake electors case, Arizona’s attorney general’s office announced Monday.

Ellis is one of four people who have pleaded guilty here in Georgia for attempts to try and overturn the 2020 election in which President Joe Biden won the state by nearly 12,000 votes. In October, Ellis pleaded to guilty to one felony count of aiding and abetting false statements and writings.

She had previously pleaded not guilty to fraud, forgery and conspiracy charges in the Arizona case. Seventeen other people charged in the case have pleaded not guilty to the felony charges — including Giuliani, Trump presidential chief of staff Mark Meadows and 11 Republicans who submitted a document to Congress falsely declaring Trump had won Arizona.

“Her insights are invaluable and will greatly aid the State in proving its case in court,” Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a statement. “As I stated when the initial charges were announced, I will not allow American democracy to be undermined — it is far too important. Today’s announcement is a win for the rule of law.”

The indictment said Ellis, Giuliani and other associates were at a meeting at the Arizona Legislature on Dec. 1, 2020, with then-House Speaker Rusty Bowers and other Republicans when Giuliani and his team asked the speaker to hold a committee hearing on the election.

The cooperation agreement signed by Ellis in the Arizona case requires her to provide truthful information to the Attorney General’s Office and testify honestly in proceedings in any state or federal court. Prosecutors can withdraw from the deal and refile charges if Ellis violates the agreement.

Prosecutors have already asked a court to dismiss the Arizona charges against Ellis. It wasn’t immediately clear if a judge had yet approved the request.

Ellis has been barred from practicing law in Colorado for three years after her guilty plea in Georgia.

Trump himself was not charged in the Arizona case but was referred to as an unindicted co-conspirator in the indictment.

