Fulton DA files motion to stop election indictment defendants’ proffer videos from being leaked

ATLANTA — The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion on Tuesday to prevent further leaks of information in the election interference case.

This comes a day after ABC News obtained confidential proffer videos of two former defendants, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis, telling prosecutors what they know about the case against former President Donald Trump and others.

In the video, Powell talked about her plan to seize voting machines nationwide. She paid for forensic investigators to go into the Coffee County Elections Office and download voter data from the machines.

Ellis talked about a phone call she had with senior Trump adviser Dan Scavino. She said that Scavino told her that Trump had no plans to leave the White House after he lost the 2020 election.

“And he said to me, in a kind of excited tone, ‘Well, we don’t care, and we’re not going to leave,’” Ellis said of the alleged Dec. 19 conversation with Scavino. “And I said, ‘What do you mean?’ And he said ‘Well, the boss’, meaning President Trump -- and everyone understood ‘the boss,’ that’s what we all called him -- he said, ‘The boss is not going to leave under any circumstances. We are just going to stay in power.’”

Fulton County DA Fani Willis and her office filed paperwork on Tuesday renewing its motion for a protective order on discovery materials. In the motion, the DA’s Office says it was not responsible for the videos leaked to ABC News and other outlets.

Willis wants the judge to forbid the release of any new materials by the defense. She claims the leak was intentional and meant to intimidate witnesses.

In the motion, the DA’s Office says it will not send copies of the proffer videos to defendants and that the defendants must come to the office to see the videos and take notes only.

