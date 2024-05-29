Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis has law license suspended over GA election interference case

ATLANTA — Attorney Jenna Ellis, who pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting false statements in the Georgia election interference case, has now had her law license suspended for three years.

The Colorado Supreme Court issued the order on Tuesday, saying Ellis “caused significant actual harm in a variety of ways. It undermined the American public’s confidence in the presidential election process.”

Ellis was part of former President Donald Trump’s legal team that tried to convince legislatures in seven key battleground states, including Georgia, that there had been so much voter fraud they had the constitutional authority to overturn the election and select their own slate of Republican electors.

The Jan. 6 Commission said Ellis was one of the architects of the scheme to convince then-Vice President Mike Pence to toss out the legally certified Democratic electors from those battleground states on Jan. 6 and instead count the Republican false electors, thereby throwing the election to Trump.

Legal experts agreed that Pence did not have the constitutional authority to do that, and he refused.

Ellis pleaded guilty in Oct. 2023, and read an apology letter in open court.

RELATED NEWS:

“In the frenetic pace of attempting to raise challenges to the election in several states, including Georgia, I failed to do my due diligence. I believe in and value election integrity. If I knew then what I know now, I would have declined to represent Donald Trump in these post-election challenges,” Ellis read.

Ellis was previously censured in Colorado for making false statements over the 2020 election, including that the election was “stolen” from Trump.

According to Tuesday’s order, Ellis has 14 days to file an affidavit that has “lists of pending matters, lists of clients, and copies of client notices.”

She also has to pay all the fees and court costs.

Ellis is among four people who have pleaded guilty so far in the election interference case. Scott Hall, an Atlanta-area bail bondsman, received five years of probation, a $5,000 fine and 200 hours of community service.

Kenneth Chesebro agreed to five years of probation, pay $5,000 in restitution, community service hours and to write an apology letter to the citizens of Georgia. He will also have to testify truthfully and cannot have contact with witnesses or other co-defendants.

Sidney Powell was sentenced to six years probation, a $6,000 fine and will have to pay $2,700 in restitution to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office. She will also have to testify truthfully against the other co-defendants in the case and cannot have any contact with witnesses or other co-defendants.

RELATED NEWS:

WATCH: Jenna Ellis reads apology letter in court after pleading guilty in Georgia election case

©2024 Cox Media Group