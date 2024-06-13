Fulton County DA’s office asks court of appeals to dismiss appeal against DA Willis

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office asked the Georgia Court of Appeals to dismiss the appeal that seeks to disqualify DA Fani Willis from the election interference case.

Earlier this week, Steve Sadow, lead defense counsel for President Trump in the Fulton County case, released a statement:

“President Trump has filed his request for oral argument in the Georgia Court of Appeals, currently calendared for October. We believe oral argument will assist the Court by highlighting and clarifying the reasons why the case should be dismissed and Fulton County DA Willis should be disqualified for her misconduct.”

The appellant’s theory of conflict was that “the District Attorney obtained a personal stake in the prosecution of this case by financially benefitting from her romantic relationship with Special Assistant District Attorney (”SADA”) Nathan Wade, whom she personally hired to lead the State’s prosecution team.”

According to the court document released on Wednesday, on May 8, 2024, “this Court granted Appellant’s petition for interlocutory appeal in the present matter.”

DA Willis moved for the appeal to be dismissed due to a “lack of sufficient evidence.”

The order, filed in Superior Court on March 15, included motions seeking to disqualify the DA from prosecuting Trump’s pending criminal case.

According to the appeal, the appellants asserted that the DA had a “conflict of interest” in the prosecution due to her personal relationship with the Special Assistant District Attorney appointed to oversee the case on her behalf.

The appeal states that the problem with the Appellants’ theory, as detailed by the trial court in its order, is that it was not supported by the actual evidence they provided.

Trump’s lawyer Steve Sadow released the following statement Wednesday night:

“The State’s motion to dismiss the interlocutory appeal, which has already been permitted by the Court of Appeals, appears to be a last-ditch effort to stop any appellate review of DA Willis’ misconduct. The State’s motion deliberately failed to mention that Judge McAfee’s ruling stated an “odor of mendacity remains” from the hearing testimony by the DA and the State’s witnesses. The judge also said there were “reasonable questions” as to whether Willis and former prosecutor Wade testified untruthfully. The State has tried this gambit before with no success.”

