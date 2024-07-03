It’s a Chick-fil-A summer! Atlanta-based fast food chain drops new merch

ATLANTA — Ever wish you could spend a day in the pool wrapped in a chicken sandwich while floating on some waffle fries? Or maybe you’d rather play pickleball with pickles instead?

Either way, you can spend your summer in the most Atlanta way possible with new merch from Atlanta’s favorite fast food restaurant: Chick-fil-A.

The fast food giant has unveiled a new summer collection of merchandise for sale online.

You can now get your hands on a waffle fry pool float, a Chick-fil-A sandwich-shaped beach towel, a backpack cooler shaped like a Chick-fil-A sandwich bag, waffle fry glasses, a pickle pickleball set and more.

The merchandise collection follows previously released collections including clothing and more designed based on their sauces, their cow mascot and more.

To get your hands on some Chick-fil-A merchandise, click here.

