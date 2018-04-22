  • Hundreds pay respects to CDC worker found dead weeks after disappearing

    ATLANTA - About 600 people - family, friends and centers for disease control staffers - showed up Saturday to pay their respects to CDC Commander Timothy Cunningham during a celebration of life service. 

    A tragic ending for the public health service worker who disappeared in February. His remains were found 7 weeks later. 

    Those who knew him best, remembered Cunningham as an accomplished young man who had so much to give.

    “Tim was bright, loyal and highly disciplined. He quickly earned the respect of those who knew him,” a loved one said. 

