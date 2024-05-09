House committee chair Jim Jordan says he has ‘serious concerns,’ requests Nathan Wade to testify

ATLANTA — The ongoing feud between an Ohio congressman and the Fulton County District Attorney escalated Thursday when that congressman demanded former special prosecutor Nathan Wade come testify before his committee.

Rep. Jim Jordan wrote several sharp letters to Fulton DA Fani Willis demanding all kinds of material from her prosecution of former president Donald Trump.

She’s sent several sharp letters back accusing Jordan of interfering in her case.

Now, Jordan’s getting Wade involved.

Jordan’s letter to Wade went right to the point.

“There are serious concerns about your role in the politically motivated prosecution initiated by Ms. Willis against President Donald Trump,” Jordan wrote. “You have reportedly profited significantly from Ms. Willis’ prosecution.”

Today we invited Nathan Wade to appear for a transcribed interview before the House Judiciary Committee.



His role in the case against President Trump in Georgia cannot go unquestioned. pic.twitter.com/YYgpzDnoGi — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 9, 2024

Willis and Wade admitted to having a personal relationship during the prosecution of Trump and others.

After a hearing, Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee decided either Willis or Wade had to go.

Wade resigned that day.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Wade regretted that the relationship overshadowed the case.

“I regret that that private matter became the focal point of this very important prosecution. This is a very important case,” Wade said.

This isn’t the first time Jordan and Willis have butted heads.

Jordan sent several sharp letters to Willis demanding documents.

Willis sent several sharp replies calling his investigation “an unjustified and illegal intrusion into an open state investigation.”

Willis and Wade, meanwhile, are also the subject of a state Senate investigation -- one Democrats insist is a political witch hunt.

Willis told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot on Monday that she would decline to testify before that committee because she felt any subpoena from it would be unlawful.

“I will not appear to anything that is unlawful, and I have not broken the law in any way. I’ve said it, you know, I’ll say it amongst these leaders, I’m sorry folks get pissed off that everybody gets treated equally,” Willis said.

There was no comment from the DA’s office on Thursday on this most recent development.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Court of Appeals will review McAfee’s decision and decide if Willis can continue on this case.

