‘They need to learn the law.’ Fulton DA says she likely won’t testify before Senate committee

ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said she may refuse to testify before a state senate committee.

They are investigating allegations of misconduct during her prosecution of former President Donald Trump and others.

Willis made those comments as a coalition of Black clergy endorsed Willis’s re-election campaign Monday.

Afterward, Willis took questions and when Channel 2′s Richard Elliot asked if she would appear before that senate committee investigating her if subpoenaed, she said she didn’t think that subpoena was lawful.

“Fani Willis has a terrific record,” said Bishop Reginald Jackson with Big Bethel AME Church

Willis’ conduct, particularly her relationship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade, is under investigation by that committee.

Athens Republican state Sen. Bill Cowsert told Elliot that after the last hearing Friday that if she doesn’t testify on her own, he will subpoena her.

“If she’s not willing to come and explain her conduct, then we will subpoena her and ask her to come, require her to come,” Cowsert said.

But Willis said she has no plans to comply because she doesn’t think she has to.

“First of all, I don’t even think they have the authority to subpoena me. But they need to learn the law,” Willis said.

One senate source told Elliot they believe the subpoena would be legal but added, it is a legal gray area.

Willis meanwhile insisted she will not come to testify over what she believes is a highly partisan political committee and also insisted her prosecution of Donald Trump will continue.

“I will not appear to anything that is unlawful, and I have not broken the law in any way. I’ve said it, you know, I’ll say it amongst these leaders, I’m sorry folks get pissed off that everybody gets treated equally,” Willis said.

Elliot asked her if she thinks she can begin that trial before the November presidential election. Willis said it’s really up to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee’s scheduling if that will happen.

