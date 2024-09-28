Helene Live Updates: 17 dead, over 440,000 customers power restored across Georgia

ATLANTA — Helene was downgraded to a Tropical Storm as it made its way through Georgia after making landfall late Thursday night in Florida’s panhandle.

Helene arrived as a Category 1 storm in southern counties of the Channel 2 Action News viewing area with strong Tropical Storm conditions as it moved into metro Atlanta. The storm initially made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm.

Areas across the metro are experiencing flooding from non-stop rain.

Here is a minute-by-minute look at what’s happening:

Saturday: 4:03 p.m.

At least 17 people have died in Georgia from causes related to Hurricane Helene, according to Gov. Brian Kemp.

Saturday 3:09 p.m.

The United States Postal Service has temporarily suspended mail delivery and retail operations in the 304, 308 and 308 zip code areas. Click here for the full list of facilities temporarily suspended due to Hurricane Helene’s impacts. Other postal facilities not listed are at normal operations.

Saturday 12:05 p.m.

Georgia Power restores power to 440,000 customers following Hurricane Helene. Nearly 540,000 customers remain impacted on Saturday morning.

8:37 p.m.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has declared a Public Health Emergency for Georgia “to address the health impacts of Hurricane Helene.”

7:53 p.m.

Helene has weakened into a post-tropical cyclone.

6:33 p.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp will tour hurricane wreckage in Valdosta on Saturday.

5:21 p.m.

Chattahoochee River levels are still at Major Flood stage but have begun to fall.

Chattahoochee River levels are still at Major Flood stage but importantly have begun to fall. We have a long way to go, but we've turned the corner of the flood levels and trends are in the right direction. Live coverage now on Channel 2. pic.twitter.com/kw1WFMF7hQ — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) September 27, 2024

4:19 p.m.

At least 15 people have died in Georgia from causes related to Hurricane Helene, according to Garrison Douglas, a spokesperson for Gov. Brian Kemp.

3:43 p.m.

Jackson EMC just sent in these new power outage numbers:

Banks 501

Barrow 286

Clarke 269

Franklin 9

Gwinnett 11

Hall 1,306

Jackson 1,436

Lumpkin 44

Madison 605

Oglethorpe 3

1:56 p.m.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens declares State of Emergency

1:09 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning for Habersham and Rabun County until 4:00 p.m. on Friday.

12:10 p.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp said at a briefing from the state’s public safety headquarters that 11 Georgians had died from Tropical Storm Helene, including a first responder.

11:45 a.m.

ABC News confirms the death toll of Tropical Storm Helene is at 10, with four deaths in Georgia.

9:45 a.m.

The Clayton County Police Department said the area around the Southern Regional Medical Center on Upper Riverdale Road was underwater, with Upper Riverdale Road and Gardenwalk Boulevard both flooded.

9:15 a.m.

The City of Roswell reported there were multiple road closures and traffic signal problems located at:

Road flooded at Oak Haven Drive near Hickory Oak Hollow in Brookfield subdivision.

A tree has come down on Hembree Road, between Elkins Road and Streamside Dr. Crews are working to clear.

High water on Holcomb Bridge Road on the bridge at the Gwinnett County line due to a clogged storm drain. Crews have been dispatched to clear the drain. The road is passable, but we urge drivers to use caution.

Cox Road is closed west of Lum Crowe Rd. into Cherokee County due to a downed tree. Georgia Power is on scene.

Azalea Drive is closed from Hwy. 9 to Willeo Rd.

Traffic light is out at Azalea Drive and Hwy. 9.

Willeo Road is closed to the Cobb County line (Lower Roswell Road).

We have a flashing traffic signal at Hembree and Upper Hembree.

9:07 a.m.

ABC News reports six people have died from storm-related incidents: One dead in Florida, four dead in Georgia and one dead in North Carolina.

8:50 a.m.

Per Clayton County Police:

A Clayton County Police Officer’s patrol car was destroyed by a falling tree on his way home from work, he was transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries.

8:40 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cherokee, Dawson, Gilmer, Gordon and Pickens County until 2:15 p.m. Friday.

Flash Flood Warning for Cherokee, Dawson, Gilmer, Gordon and Pickens County until 2:15pm Friday. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) September 27, 2024

8:38 a.m.

Per Snellville Police:

Rockdale Circle and Buckley Trl. are closed from a tree and wires down and a tree and wires are down across Sussex Ct.

8:37 a.m.

A traffic light is out and not working on Peachtree Parkway at Town Center and Forum Drives in Peachtree Corners.

8:30 a.m.

Per Norcross Police Department:

Traffic Alert: Holcomb Bridge Road is closed in the area of Queens Court due to a tree down in the roadway. Norcross Power is working to remove the tree and restore power to the area. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

8:13 a.m.

A water rescue is underway in Cobb County on Fontaine Road according to Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

8:07 a.m.

The City of Norcross says there is a power outage caused by two broken power poles at Holcomb Bridge Road due to a tree fall. Restoration of service could take as long as 14 hours, once it’s safe to proceed.

8:01 a.m.

Per Duluth Police Department:

McClure Bridge Road at N. Whippoorwill closed due to a downed tree and power lines.

7:55 a.m.

Lawrenceville Police says a tree is down blocking the roadway on Johnson Road at Stone Mill Run. Power has been affected in the area and Public Works is on the way.

7:42 a.m.

Per GDOT 511:

Downed power lines prompt lane closure on Georgia 10 at Tallassee Road in Athens, Ga.

7:35 a.m.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an Executive Order approving an extra 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops to help with recovery efforts across Georgia.

This morning, I’ve issued an Executive Order authorizing an additional 1,000 @GeorgiaGuard troops to assist in those ongoing recovery efforts as needed in addition to the 250 heading into the field already.



Read more here: https://t.co/ceubTJ02pT — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 27, 2024

7:32 a.m.

Flash Flood Emergency warnings were issued by NWS for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, East Point, Tucker, North Atlanta and Lilburn until 1 p.m.

7:25 a.m.

A Flash Flood warning was issued for Rabun County and Habersham County until 11 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning for Habersham and Rabun County until 11:00am Friday. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) September 27, 2024

7:17 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for the following Georgia locations: Mechanicsville, Tucker, Doraville, Chamblee, Clarkston and Stone Mountain. The NWS said residents should seek higher ground now and it is “a particularly dangerous situation.”

Another Flash Flood Emergency was issued for Midtown, College Park, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Forest Park, Riverdale and Jonesboro.

A Flash Flood Warning is active for Northwestern DeKalb County and Southwestern Gwinnett County, NWS said.

7:11 a.m.

Two deaths related to Helene have been confirmed in Laurens County by Dublin-Laurens County Emergency Management. The deaths were separate incidents.

6:57 a.m.

Per the City of Chamblee:

Woodacres Road and Wentworth Drive is closed due to a fallen tree and live power lines. Residents are asked to avoid the area. A power restoration time is not yet available.

6:23 a.m.

A family of two adults and one infant were rescued after being trapped on the roof of their car along Bohler Road in Atlanta, according to fire department officials.

5:58 a.m.

Gwinnett County Police say Little Mill Road near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard is closed in both directions with power lines in the roadway.

They also issued a traffic alert for Highway 78 being closed in both directions at Diversified Drive due to wires down in the roadway.

5:51 a.m.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue says:

A large tree and wires are down at the intersection of Norman Road and Cleavemark Drive. DKFR crew is on the way.

5:28 a.m.

Per the Athens-Clarke County Police Department:

All lanes at Hull Rd. at Harve Mathis Rd. will be shut down due to lines down and power outage.

5:25 a.m.

Per the City of Roswell:

Crews are beginning to clear a tree that has fallen across Pinegrove Road near North Coleman Road.

5:09 a.m.

Lawrenceville police say a tree is down on live wires at New Hope Road near Corley Brook Way and that the road is shut down with power crews on the way.

5:01 a.m.

The storm has been officially downgraded to Tropical Storm Helene.

3:54 a.m.

Per Brookhaven Police:

“N. Druid Hills Road at Lenox Park Boulevard. Tree down on power lines and an unoccupied vehicle. All lanes blocked both directions. Standing by for Georgia Power. Avoid the area.”

3:10 a.m.

From the City of Sandy Springs:

“Residents living near the Nancy Creek are advised to evacuate to higher ground due to extreme flooding. Bridge near Windsor Parkway over Nancy Creek is closed. Detour to Peachtree Dunwoody Road to Peachtree Rd to Wieuca Rd to Roswell Road OR Peachtree Dunwoody Road NORTH to Glenridge Connector.”

2:44 a.m.

First responders are using boats to rescue residents of a flooded Buckhead apartment complex.

Flash Flood Warning for Barrow, Butts, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Lamar, Pike, Rockdale, Spalding, Upson and Walton County until 5:15am Friday. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) September 27, 2024

2:26 a.m.

Peak gusts are continuing to nose upward around metro Atlanta & east as we track Helene moving northward. Gusts are now into the 30-35 mph range in parts of the area.

Peak gusts are continuing to nose upward around metro Atlanta & east as we track Helene moving northward.



Gusts are now into the 30-35 mph range in parts of the area.



Coming up more over the next few hours. @wsbtv — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 27, 2024

2:09 a.m.

Helene has been downgraded to a Category 1 storm with winds up to 90 mph.

1:53 a.m.

A woman had to be rescued from her Griffin home after the roof collapsed on her house along Hammon Drive. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

1:45 a.m.

Wind gusts are now starting to pick up around metro Atlanta.

Wind gusts are now starting to pick up around metro Atlanta as Helene quickly moves northward over south Georgia.



Gusts of 50-70 mph will be possible after 3-4am, especially east of Atlanta. @wsbtv — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 27, 2024

1:16 a.m.

Tree down across Oxbo Road in Roswell.

This is how Thursday night unfolded.

Cars getting stuck in water as roads flood ahead of Hurricane Helene

©2024 Cox Media Group