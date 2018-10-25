Hawks debut newly renovated State Farm Arena in front of sellout crowd

ATLANTA - It was a sellout crowd for the first Atlanta Hawks home game of 2018 at the newly-renovated State Farm Arena.
Officials said the arena renovation is one of the most expensive renovations in the NBA's history, coming in at more than $200 million.
[PHOTOS: State Farm Arena media tour as renovation nears completion]
The Hawks took on the Maverick's Wednesday night as they come off their first win of the young season.
Channel 2's Justin Wilfon takes us inside arena and shows us what it has to offer, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}