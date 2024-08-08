Grady Hospital ambulance flips onto side during crash with car in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A Grady Hospital ambulance was involved in a crash with a car Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta.

The ambulance flipped onto its side during the collision with a gray Hyundai Sonata at the intersection of Campbellton Road SW and Mount Gilead Road SW.

Atlanta Fire Rescue crews successfully removed a person from the wreckage of the Hyundai.

That person was stable and Atlanta police said no significant injuries were reported from the crash.

Atlanta Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit responded to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

