Gov. Kemp suspends Rabun County sheriff following public indecency, sexual battery arrest

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp has suspended Rabun County Sheriff Chad Nichols following his arrest by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Kemp signed the executive order on Friday saying Nichols was suspended for 60 days, effective immediately.

Rabun County jail records show Nichols faces charges of public indecency, sexual battery and violation of oath by a public officer.

“The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office has no comment on the ongoing and active investigation being conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations,” Rabun County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kevin Angell said to Channel 2 Action News previously.

Nichols was booked into the Rabun County Detention Center by his own deputies last month following his arrest.

The GBI said once the investigation into Nichols is complete, the case file will be handed over to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney.

