Georgia site of dueling vice presidential candidate visits as Election Day inches closer

ATLANTA — Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz is making two campaign stops in Georgia on Tuesday.

Walz’ stops in Georgia come less than a full day after his Republican counterpart, Sen. J.D. Vance, was in Cobb County speaking at the Faith & Freedom Coalition dinner at the Cobb Galleria.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Minnesota governor’s first stop will be a morning arrival at the Middle Georiga Regional Airport in Macon, followed by an early afternoon stopover in Atlanta at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Following his Atlanta event, Walz will fly to Asheville, N.C.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dueling visits to Georgia by both vice presidential candidates, just hours apart, highlights the state’s ongoing status as a battleground state for the November presidential election.

Since the 2020 election, where current President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris defeated former President Donald Trump’s reelection bid by just under 12,000 votes, Georgia has remained top-of-mind for political strategies from both parties.

Before Harris was named the Democratic nominee in the wake of Biden’s exit from the 2024 campaign, both Trump and Biden had made appearances in Georgia, including the debate in Atlanta that precipitated Biden’s exit from the presidential race.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Family of man shot and killed by off duty APD officer is speaking out, asking for answers

©2024 Cox Media Group