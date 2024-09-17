JD Vance speaks at evangelical dinner in Cobb County

MARIETTA, Ga. — Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance called for “dialing down the rhetoric” during a campaign stop in Atlanta on Monday night, even as his running mate continued to engage in it.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was at the Cobb Galleria where Vance spoke to evangelical voters at the Faith & Freedom Coalition dinner just a day after a failed assassination attempt on his running mate, Donald Trump.

Vance said he spoke with Trump just 10 minutes after the incident and learned the former president was unharmed.

“We can disagree with one another. We can debate one another. But we cannot tell the American people that one candidate is a fascist and if he’s elected, it’s going to be the end of American democracy.

But Trump was busy on social media Monday doing just that, calling his Democratic opponent “Comrade Kamala Harris” and accusing her of using “Communist left rhetoric” to enflame violence.

Vance, meanwhile, talked about the economy, immigration, crime, and abortion - praising Trump for being pro-life and appointing Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe V. Wade.

“And today, we can all say together, unafraid, we are proud to be the pro-life party in the United States of America,” Vance said.

Elliot reached out to Georgia democrats to get their reaction to Vance’s visit.

Lilburn lawmaker Jasmine Clark believes abortion rights is a major issue in this campaign and an issue Democrats can win on.

“Right now, we definitely have a choice and that choice is choice,” she said. “I think that’s he’s going, as Vance makes his way and he speaks to this crowd, he’s going to speak to the things that they want. He’s going to tout how he loves that abortions are banned and how everything is going great.”

The crowd heard from other speakers Monday night, including Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp who gave another full endorsement of Donald Trump for president.

