Georgia Sec. of State to hold briefing on post-election risk-limiting audit

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will hold a morning briefing as the state begins its post-election risk-limiting audit of the state’s election results.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the audit process will begin Thursday and continue through Tuesday.

The audits are typically held to review federal and statewide races, but the Secretary of State’s Office said the only statewide race for the 2024 election season was the contest for president.

In Georgia, President-elect Donald Trump was chosen to ascend to the White House for a second term, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris as part of a national sweep of the swing states for the 2024 election.

At the briefing, Raffensperger is expected to roll 20 10-sided dice to determine which batches of ballots are chosen for the audit. Members of the public in attendance may be chosen to roll one of the 20 dice, officials said.

Once the batches are chosen, county election officials will begin auditing the batches through their Tuesday deadline.

After their selection, information on the date, time and location for each county audit will be posted on the county websites, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

The briefing is expected to begin at the Georgia State Capitol at 10 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group