Heaviest rain in weeks moving through metro Atlanta for morning commute

Be prepared for rain to disrupt your morning commute on Thursday.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking heavy rain moving through metro Atlanta early this morning. This is the most widespread rain in the metro area since late September.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]
Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says Thursday is a good morning to delay your commute if you can.
Rain will taper to scattered showers after sunrise before ending around midday.
LIVE Severe Weather Team 2 and Triple Team Traffic coverage to get you ready for your day, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]
©2024 Cox Media Group