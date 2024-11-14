Heaviest rain in weeks moving through metro Atlanta for morning commute

Be prepared for rain to disrupt your morning commute on Thursday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking heavy rain moving through metro Atlanta early this morning. This is the most widespread rain in the metro area since late September.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says Thursday is a good morning to delay your commute if you can.

Rain will taper to scattered showers after sunrise before ending around midday.

