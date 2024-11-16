Georgia Democrats to do soul-searching, some seek change after election loss to Trump

ATLANTA — Some Georgia Democrats are asking for leadership changes after last week’s loss to now-President-elect Donald Trump.

But Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff would not comment Friday on reports he’s pressuring U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams to step down as party chair.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot has learned that Georgia Democrats are doing a lot of soul-searching after that loss.

Some Democrats say they need to do a better job listening to voters and some say, off the record, they’d like to see some changes.

Ossoff was in Gwinnett County Friday to talk about a federal grant to help students get access to more mental health programs.

But while there, Elliot asked him about reports he was pressuring Williams to step down as Democratic party chair after the election loss to Trump.

He declined to talk about that but said conversations are being had about the party’s future.

“These are ongoing conversations among Democrats in Georgia. I don’t have anything public to add today,” Ossoff said.

On Thursday, House Democrats replaced some long-time leadership and party favorites.

New House Democratic caucus chair Tanya Miller told Elliot it’s time for some new thinking.

“I think the main thing that we can take away from this election cycle is we’ve got to do more listening and less talking. And we have to make sure our policies reflect what’s important to our voters,” Miller said.

Newly elected House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley stressed party unity but also about needing to do a better job reaching out to voters.

“The number one priority for our caucus right now is to bring everybody to the same page, and we’re going to reconstruct our agenda,” Hugley said.

Ossoff said it’s normal to take a deep dive into the party like this after any loss.

“After any election, it’s normal and appropriate to regroup, assess the outcome, make sure that we are reconnecting with our constituents in the strongest position possible to move forward,” Ossoff.

Elliot reached out to the Democratic Party of Georgia for comment.

They said there are no imminent changes in leadership but they also acknowledge that conversations need to be had after any election loss.

