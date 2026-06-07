Gas tax suspension cost Georgia nearly $197 million in lost revenue

ATLANTA — The cost of giving Georgia drivers temporary relief at the gas pump was nearly $196.6 million for state revenue.

That dollar value comes straight from the Georgia Governor’s Office, which reported Friday that state’s net tax revenue was down 12.6% in May due to the suspension of the gas tax.

The suspension ended Wednesday, bringing a $0.33 price per gallon increase at gas stations, with tax collections on fuel restored.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Speaking with Channel 2 Action News on the cusp of the tax’s return, Gov. Brian Kemp said he had no plans to extend the suspension.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot was in Henry County on Tuesday as drivers filled up before the suspension ended.

RELATED STORIES:

“I think that’s horrible. I mean, everybody’s trying to get to work. You go into the gas station, I was paying $40,” driver Leon Blackwell said. “Now, it’s $60, $70 to fill your tank and go to work.”

On Friday, the governor’s office sent out a release on May tax revenue, focused mainly on the impact of the tax suspension on state collections.

“After renewing the suspension of the state gas tax to help hardworking Georgians get through the Memorial Day weekend with further relief, and with oil prices now holding relatively steady, the gas tax suspension will expire at 11:59 p.m. tomorrow while the state also keeps a financial eye toward any unexpected needs in the future,” a spokesperson wrote in a statement on Tuesday.

Further reductions in the state’s income tax collections led to another $97.7 million in decreased revenue for individual tax payers, while reductions in the corporate income tax led to another $60.5 million decrease, roughly 50% compared to the year before.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group