Fill up your tank! Georgia’s gas tax suspension ends at midnight

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — After months of not having to pay Georgia’s state gas tax, the price at the pump will go up.

Governor Brian Kemp signed a suspension of the state gas tax back in March and it will expire at midnight, which could sending prices jumping by 33 cents a gallon.

The governor’s office says prices have stabilized, so he won’t extend the suspension, which costs the state about $180 million a month.

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Channel 2’s Richard Elliot was in Henry County on Tuesday as drivers filled up before the suspension ended.

“I think that’s horrible. I mean, everybody’s trying to get to work. You go into the gas station, I was paying $40,” driver Leon Blackwell said. “Now, it’s $60, $70 to fill your tank and go to work.”

But it’s not just drivers feeling the pinch.

Kevin Shepherd Jr. plays his trombone for folks in the community, and he says higher gas prices make things harder on him too.

“When the gas prices go up, I’ll be honest with you, I don’t get much tips,” he said. “It’s the world and the world got its own thing going on.”

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