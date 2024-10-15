Former Trump special prosecutor Nathan Wade deposed by House Judiciary Committee

ATLANTA — The House Judiciary Committee is conducting a closed-door deposition with former Fulton County Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade regarding the prosecution of former President Donald Trump by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The Republican-led committee is questioning Wade as GOP leaders claim that the prosecution of Trump is politically motivated.

Willis, however, denies these claims and has instructed Wade not to answer questions about the case, stating that doing so could undermine evidence.

Wade, who resigned after it was revealed that he and Willis had a romantic relationship, is at the center of this inquiry.

In an interview earlier this year, Wade pushed back on the criticism over his relationship with Willis.

“I don’t believe my actions played a role at all. I believe in the indictment. Certainly, I would never have done anything that would have jeopardized that work. I do think the timing of the personal relationship I had was bad,” Wade said. “This prosecution has nothing to do with the voters and their opinion as to whether or not this indictment is proper or not proper. It has everything to do with the rule of law.”

Wade also said that he believes Trump will be tried in Georgia even if he wins the 2024 election.

“I do believe that he can. I don’t believe that it looks good to the rest of the world. But certainly, I don’t think that there’s anything that would prevent that from happening,” he said.

House committee chair Jim Jordan says he has ‘serious concerns,’ requests Nathan Wade to testify Fulton DA Fani Willis and Wade are also the subject of a state Senate investigation -- one Democrats insist is a political witch hunt.

