Nathan Wade believes Trump can still be prosecuted in Georgia even if he wins the White House

Former special prosecutor Nathan Wade says he believes former President Donald Trump will be tried in Georgia even if he wins the 2024 election.

“I do believe that he can. I don’t believe that it looks good to the rest of the world. But certainly, I don’t think that there’s anything that would prevent that from happening,” Wade said in an interview with CNN on Wednesday.

Wade expects prosecutors and defense attorneys to confront the unprecedented scenario if Trump wins re-election.

Wade resigned from the Georgia election interference case in March, over allegations of an improper relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

In a new filing, Willis has asked the Georgia Court of Appeals to dismiss Trump’s appeal of Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee’s order that allowed her to stay on the case, saying it lacked “sufficient evidence.”

Wade pushed back on criticism that his relationship with Wills ultimately delayed Trump’s trial here in Georgia.

“I don’t believe my actions played a role at all. I believe in the indictment. Certainly, I would never have done anything that would have jeopardized that work. I do think the timing of the personal relationship I had was bad,” Wade said. “This prosecution has nothing to do with the voters and their opinion as to whether or not this indictment is proper or not proper. It has everything to do with the rule of law.”

If it denies Willis’ latest motion, the appeals court is expected to hear arguments over the Willis ruling on Oct. 4.

