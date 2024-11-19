Food banks seeing massive increase in need heading into holiday season

ATLANTA — More families in neighborhoods all over Georgia are trying to figure out how to put Thanksgiving dinner on the table.

Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer spoke with advocates on Tuesday about why this year is so hard. But you can help.

At the Atlanta Community Food Bank on Tara Boulevard, people can pick what their families need for Thanksgiving dinner.

“I can’t remember the last time I bought some groceries, so it helps,” said Cathy Talley.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank said food insecurity is a crisis in metro Atlanta and this holiday season they need more supplies than ever.

“We’re serving 60% more than two years ago,” Atlanta Community Food Bank CEO Kyle Waide said.

Waide told Stouffer that with inflation and food prices, more people who don’t usually need assistance are hungry.

This year, through non-profit partners in 29 Georgia counties, the Atlanta Community Food Bank said every month, they help feed up to 250,000 households.

“We need more volunteer support, more financial support. We’re buying food more food and resources for families struggling this holiday season,” Waide said.

Stouffer also spoke with El’Keturah Scandrett about what it means to volunteer, especially during the holidays.

“Some may not be in good spirits, but I do the best I can to uplift them,” Scandrett said.

“What does that mean to you? Stouffer asked Scandrett.

“It means everything to make someone happy,” Scandrett said.

“I think it’s nice. Everybody needs help now and then,” Talley said.

Hunger is hitting children especially hard. People who need assistance can sign up for a shopping appointment here.

