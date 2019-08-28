  • Family desperate for answers after man hit, killed near I-285

    By: Audrey Washington

    ATLANTA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a driver who hit and killed a man on Arthur Langford Parkway last week.

    Benjamin Watts, 28, was found dead by street sweepers near Interstate 285 last Aug. 22. Police said his injuries were consistent with being hit by a car.

    Watts' family members said they think cameras from gas stations nearby may have captured the car involved.

