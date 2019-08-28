Family desperate for answers after man hit, killed near I-285

ATLANTA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a driver who hit and killed a man on Arthur Langford Parkway last week.
Benjamin Watts, 28, was found dead by street sweepers near Interstate 285 last Aug. 22. Police said his injuries were consistent with being hit by a car.
Watts' family members said they think cameras from gas stations nearby may have captured the car involved.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington spoke with the victim's family, who are desperate for answers, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Dorian upgraded to Category 1 hurricane; could impact Georgia coast
- Victim killed driving off interstate bridge identified as 33-year-old man
- Police arrest 2nd man in rape, murder of college student in home invasion
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}