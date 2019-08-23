Street sweepers find man's body near I-285

ATLANTA - A street sweeper made a grisly discovery late Thursday night -- a body on the side of the street.
Now, police are investigating the death as a hit-and-run.
Police said a crew cleaning the streets found the man dead on the ground in grass near Interstate 285 on Highway 166. The crews immediately called 911.
Channel 2's Darryn Moore has been at the scene for hours -- He will bring you the latest on the work to identify the victim, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Live@430am police need help finding the hit and run driver that killed a man on Hwy 166 near Greenbriar Mall #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/zhWLjLRrxH— Darryn Moore (@DarrynMooreWSB) August 23, 2019
