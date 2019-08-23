  • Street sweepers find man's body near I-285

    By: Darryn Moore

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A street sweeper made a grisly discovery late Thursday night -- a body on the side of the street.

    Now, police are investigating the death as a hit-and-run.

    Police said a crew cleaning the streets found the man dead on the ground in grass near Interstate 285 on Highway 166. The crews immediately called 911.

