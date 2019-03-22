Mayor Bottoms on decision to reopen Atlanta child murders case

ATLANTA - Atlanta's decision to reopen the notorious child murders case has sparked renewed interest in the decades-old murder spree.
At least 31 African-Americans were killed -- most of them children -- between 1979 and 1981. Atlanta native Wayne Williams was convicted in the deaths of two adults and linked to the deaths of at least 22 of the children, but has never been tried in their deaths.
On Friday, Channel 2's Kristen Holloway talked to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms about her decision to reopen the case and the whirlwind 24 hours after yesterday's announcement.
Also Friday, our sister station V103's Frank Ski replayed the only interview with Williams in recent years and talked to his attorney about the case.
What the mayor and Williams' attorney have to say about the renewed interest in Atlanta's child murders case, coming up on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police to reopen and retest evidence in Atlanta child murders case
- Reality star shot, killed while celebrating birthday in Atlanta
- Bo Dukes sentenced to 25 years for covering up Tara Grinstead's murder
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}