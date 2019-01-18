0 Could shutdown put Super Bowl security at risk? Federal official says not under his watch

ATLANTA - With Super Bowl LIII just a couple of weeks away, Channel 2 Action News has confirmed that hundreds of federal workers with the Department of Homeland Security, the front-line force to keep crowds safe, may end up working without being paid because of the partial government shutdown.

Homeland Security Department officials reassured Channel 2 investigative reporter Aaron Diamant that they will not let the shutdown put football fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and other venues across the city in danger.

Diamant spoke exclusively with Nick Annan, the federal security coordinator for the Super Bowl, who made that promise to the public.

“I think we’re ready. We’re ready to have a great event,” Annan said. “The most difficult conversations are related to the shutdown.”

The 550 DHS personnel from Atlanta and around the country who are assigned to secure the Super Bowl and the 10 days of events surrounding the event may have to work the big game with no income.

“They’re still not going to be paid until the shutdown’s over,” Annan told Diamant.

“You’re not getting paid?” Diamant asked Annan.

“I am not,” Annan answered.

Last year, Diamant traveled to Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII and got rare, up-close access to the massive federal security operation in the air and on the ground.

In Atlanta, there could be a lot of long hours for teams that haven’t been paid for well over a month.

“You know, it’s a difficult task, to be honest with you,” Annan said.

But he insists his teams will show up and stay on task, pay or no pay.

“I think there’s a sense of duty. The majority of, if not every employee that I’ve got, is on this job because they care about the American public and public safety,” Annan told Diamant.

“I’m glad that they're still taking initiative to come to work even though they’re not getting paid. I appreciate that,” said stadium worker Deonda White, who’ll be working the game.

Her co-worker Jarious Barker has other worries.

“If they're not getting paid, they probably won’t take it as serious as they would if they were getting paid,” Barker said.

While Annan said he understands those concerns, he promised Diamant that no one under his watch will take their eye off the ball.

“I’ve been at work every day since the shutdown, and through the Super Bowl and after the Super Bowl, we’ll continue to do our job, because that’s what we do,” Annan said.

Atlanta police confirmed to Diamant that they are running point on Super Bowl security.

Annan told Diamant if the shutdown drags on through the Super Bowl, it will not impact there federal resources like helicopters, K-9 and search and rescue teams here to support Atlanta police.

