Police: Wendy's cashier caught stealing customers' info

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after they say a Wendy's employee stole several customers' credit card information.
The cashier, who works at the Wendy's on Marietta Northwest, is accused of taking a picture of a man's credit card earlier this week as the man went through the drive-thru to place an order. The man said the woman later purchased women's clothing online using his information.
Police told Channel 2 Action News when they went to review surveillance video after the man filed a report, the cashier took off running through the back door. Officials said there could be more victims.
