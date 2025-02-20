Could pandas be coming back to Zoo Atlanta? Maybe!

ATLANTA — Last year, Zoo Atlanta’s pandas had to go back to China, but zoo officials are now saying they may not be gone for good.

Spokespeople said on Wednesday they are “currently engaging in dialogue” with Chinese partners on a future panda program.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

But there’s not currently a formal agreement and no timeline for when you might be available to visit pandas in Georgia.

The zoo says they’re hopeful, though, and so they are starting a redesign of an expansion to the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation Giant Panda Conservation Center.

TRENDING STORIES:

In October, pandas Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun and Xi Lun left Zoo Atlanta for the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, marking the first time in 25 years that pandas didn’t call Zoo Atlanta home.

Lun Lun and Yang Yang arrived at Zoo Atlanta in 1999 and are parents of Ya Lun and Xi Lun.

Now, the whole family lives together at the Chengdu Research Base.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group