Delta offering $30,000 to every passenger on plane that flipped in Toronto

TORONTO, Canada — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is offering $30,000 to every passenger on board a flight that crash landed in Toronto earlier this week, ABC News has learned.

The flight, which left Minneapolis for Toronto Pearson International Airport, had 80 people on board and all were evacuated. Some 76 people were passengers and four were crew members.

In total, 21 people were injured and taken to the hospital. In a statement Tuesday morning, Delta confirmed that 19 of the patients have been released from the hospital.

As the plane flipped, passengers were hanging upside down in the cabin, held by their seatbelts. Video obtained by ABC News shows crew members standing on the ceiling.

“Come on!” one flight attendant called out as she and the other crew helped passengers scrambling to escape.

“It was just incredibly fast. There was a giant fireball down the side. I could actually feel the heat through the glass. Then we were going sideways. I’m not even sure how many times we like tumbled,” passenger John Nelson told ABC News.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian released a statement, saying:

“The hearts of the entire global Delta family are with those affected by today’s incident at Toronto-Pearson International Airport. I want to express my thanks to the many Delta and Endeavor team members and the first responders on site. We are working to confirm the details and will share the most current information on news.delta.com as soon as it becomes available. In the meantime, please take care and stay safe.”

