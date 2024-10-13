VIDEO: Zoo Atlanta’s pandas fly to their native China

ATLANTA — Atlanta is now without pandas for the first time in 25 years.

Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun and Xi Lun officially left for the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding on Saturday morning.

Zoo Atlanta shared a video with Channel 2 Action News detailing the process of getting the pandas safely on the plane ahead of their flight across the globe.

Three Zoo Atlanta team members made the journey with them to make sure the pandas were comfortable on the flight.

Lun Lun and Yang Yang arrived at Zoo Atlanta in 1999 and are parents of Ya Lun and Xi Lun.

“Over the past 25 years, Zoo Atlanta has had the honor and the privilege of introducing millions of guests to these treasured animals. The pandas have made their own distinct mark on the cultural fabric of the city of Atlanta. Their departure is not only bittersweet for Zoo Atlanta and the Panda Care Team, but also for everyone who has had the opportunity to get to know and learn from the pandas over the years,” said Raymond B. King, President and CEO. “We are extremely proud of the accomplishments of our giant panda program and of our commitment to our international partners who are helping us save this species.”

Last weekend, Zoo Atlanta threw a Panda-Palooza goodbye party to give the community a last chance to see them before they head back.

