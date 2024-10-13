GA police lieutenant arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from elderly person

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A LaGrange police lieutenant has been arrested after he stole money from an elderly person, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said it arrested 43-year-old Joshua Clower after he was accused of stealing more than $7.000 from an elderly person’s checking account earlier this year.

An investigation which began in June determined that Clower used the money for his own personal use.

Clower was booked into Troup County Jail.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out for Clower’s booking photo and to the LaGrange Police Department for a statement on his arrest.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Columbus at 706-565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

