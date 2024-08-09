Chick-fil-A in Puerto Rico donating extra lettuce to feed manatees

BAYAMON, PUERTO RICO — Most Chick-fil-A restaurants use their leftover food at the end of the night for composting, but one in Puerto Rico has come up with a unique way to use what wasn’t sold.

Caitlin Chavez, who operates Chick-fil-A Los Filtros in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, has started donating leftover lettuce to feed local manatees.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I have been a manatee lover since the age of five,” said Chávez. “Never in my life did I think that I’d have the opportunity to feed and help save manatees as a Chick-fil-A Owner-Operator.”

The store saves its excess romaine and green leaf lettuce and donate it to the Caribbean Manatee Conservation Center.

Each time they visit, they donate about 200 pounds of lettuce to feed young orphaned manatees and injured adult manatees.

Adorable video shows Chavez and her team bringing hundreds of pounds of lettuce to CMCC and feeding it to the manatees.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We need a lot of food to take care of these animals,” said CMCC staff member Adriana Figueora.

The company says Chavez is also supporting their nationwide goal of diverting more than 25 million pounds of food waste from landfills between 2020 and 2025.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Republican state lawmaker arrested by DUI task force after crashing into bicyclist

©2024 Cox Media Group