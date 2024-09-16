Channel 2 Action Karyn Greer sits down with award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph

ATLANTA — “My gosh. Yes. Let’s see. I am an endangered species, but I think no victim. So I’m going to the Emmys yet for me and feeling good about it,” Ralph said.

Meet the fabulous Sheryl Lee Ralph ─ she is one of the original Broadway Dreamgirls, alongside Jennifer Holiday and Deborah Burrell.

Her latest gig is a dream come true.

“I’m very, very excited. You know, people say to me, you know, it’s your third time being and being nominated for the Emmy. Does it get old? And I want to say, heavens, no. It doesn’t get old for me because think about how long I’ve been in the industry and never been invited and never been nominated. And I get nominated three years in a row. I’m thanking God. I am thanking God,” Ralph said.

You can see the Abbott Elementary star in Atlanta later this month.

“I’m going to be in Atlanta Saturday, September 28 for a High Tea Party, inviting all of the women to come out, get your hacks, bring your best self to the table with your friends, because we need to talk,” she said.

Her Divas Tea Party is for women and about women and seats are limited.

“We used to in so many homes being used to being beaten down, talked down, silence that we think it’s okay. It is not okay. Find your voice and use it. And if you can’t do that readily right now, then use your vote as your voice,” Ralph said.

The Diva High Tea is September 28 at the Thompson Hotel we have a link to how you can join in the conversation with her on women health and health equity in Links Mentioned on 2.

Funeral services for teacher, student killed in Apalachee High School shooting Funeral services for two of those killed in the Apalachee High School shooting drew hundreds of people together Saturday afternoon.

