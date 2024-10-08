Caring for Others delivering Hurricane Helene relief supplies, LIVE on GMA

AUGUSTA, Ga. — As Hurricane Milton continues tracking towards Florida’s west coast, many people across the state of Georgia are still trying to recover from Hurricane Helene.

Early this morning, trucks left Atlanta-based nonprofit Caring for Others to deliver supplies to storm survivors in Augusta.

They’re expected to arrive in Augusta around 7 p.m. where they’ll be joined by Good Morning America’s Eva Pilgrim.

Watch them arrive and begin distributing relief supplies LIVE on "Good Morning America" on Channel 2 right after Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Augusta is one of the hardest-hit communities across the state as several people lost their lives, thousands spent more than a week without power and more saw hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to their homes.

Across Georgia, people have jumped into action to provide aid to communities like Augusta and Valdosta in south Georgia.

Last week, WSB-TV activated our Convoy of Care and viewers loaded up trucks with much-needed supplies that rolled out those affected in Augusta and Valdosta.

