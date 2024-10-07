HURRICANE HELENE: Sister of GA woman, newborn twins killed after tree fell on their home speaks

AUGUSTA, Ga. — We are hearing from the family of a Georgia woman who was killed while holding her newborn twin babies when a tree fell onto her home when Helene hit.

It was just August 30 when Kobe Williams family was on cloud nine, as the 27-year-old gave birth to twin boys.

“To be honest with you Kobe never wanted kids,” said Tamara Williams, Kobe’s older sister. “But when she had them, she loved her babies, she was excited to be a new mom.”

Tamara said her sister loved being a mom. But it was 29 days later when that joy was ripped from her family.

“The day everything happened she called me that morning at 6:07 a.m. to tell me that a tree had fallen inside of our dad’s home,” said Tamara.

Less than two hours later, Tamara got another call from another relative. Kobe was inside her Thomson trailer home, when Hurricane Helene blew through knocking a tree straight into her home, killing Kobe and her newborn twins.

“It was just like the worst day of our life and every day we relive this,” said Tamara. “We weren’t prepared and honestly we didn’t think it was going to be as bad as it was.”

Her family now still trying to wrap their head around the fact that she and the twins are gone.

“She was just the sweetest person you could ever meet, the sweetest soul, and kindhearted. She was everything a big sister could ask for.”

The funeral home is raising money for the burial of Kobe and her twin boys. You can contribute here.

