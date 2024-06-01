‘Call the mayor!’ Megan Thee Stallion tells fans she still wants to perform in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Rapper Megan Thee Stallion says she still wants to perform for her fans in Atlanta as it remains unclear if she’ll be able to perform on Saturday night.

Water main breaks across the City of Atlanta have left most of the city either without water or under a Boil Water Advisory, including State Farm Arena, where she is scheduled to perform.

She went live on Instagram from the stage at State Farm Arena on Saturday afternoon to update fans.

“Call the mayor! All day they’ve been telling us we can perform,” she said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In the live video she goes on to say that her team is looking at venues across metro Atlanta where she may be able to perform.

The show has not yet been officially postponed or confirmed to be happening.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to officials at State Farm Arena.

RELATED STORIES:

The artist was forced to postpone Friday’s show and reschedule it for Sunday.

When postponing Friday’s show, she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was quote “extremely disappointed” and teased a major surprise for her Atlanta fans.

Unfortunately, we will need to reschedule tonight’s show at State Farm Arena due to the massive water main break that The City of Atlanta is experiencing 🥺



I’m extremely disappointed because I had a huge surprise for the Hotties tonight, but we will follow the Mayor’s protocol.… — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) May 31, 2024

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was outside State Farm Arena on Friday night after the show was postponed. They told her they were disappointed after traveling to the city, only for the show to be canceled an hour before the doors were scheduled to open.

The concert for Sunday is scheduled to move forward, but it’s unclear when water service will be restored across the city.

Officials with Atlanta Watershed Management have not provided a timeline for when repairs will be completed and water service restored.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, more officials give update on water main breaks city-wide

©2024 Cox Media Group