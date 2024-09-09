Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $10 million to Atlanta nonprofit that helps small businesses

ATLANTA — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $10 million to a Georgia nonprofit.

Scott donated to Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE) in late August. The nonprofit provides funding to small businesses across the state.

“This is a testament to the social impact of the work ACE does, and does well,” said ACE Founder and CEO Grace Fricks, who started the nonprofit 24 years ago. “This will absolutely propel ACE to the next level.”

About 1,500 small businesses in Georgia are expected to benefit from this donation. The $10 million is available for immediate use, according to a news release.

ACE also received a $5 million donation from Scott’s foundation in 2020.

Scott has been donating millions to nonprofits around the country and the world since 2019.

Earlier this year, Scott donated $2 million to six Georgia nonprofits and $1 million to another three agencies.

