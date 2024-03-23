9 Ga. nonprofits receiving millions from philanthropist, Amazon founder’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott

ATLANTA — Billionaire philanthropist and the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has announced a list of 361 nonprofits that her foundation, Yield Giving, will be donating to this year.

Nine Georgia nonprofits made the cut. Six of them received a $2 million grant and the other three received $1 million.

In total, Scott is giving away $640 million.

Yield Giving’s first round of donations is more than double what Scott had initially pledged to give away through the application process. Since she began giving away billions in 2019, Scott and her team have researched and selected organizations without an application process and provided them with large, unrestricted gifts.

In a brief note on her website, Scott wrote she was grateful to Lever for Change, the organization that managed the open call, and the evaluators for “their roles in creating this pathway to support for people working to improve access to foundational resources in their communities. They are vital agents of change.”

The Georgia nonprofits receiving grants are:

Advocates for Children - $1 million

“Advocates for Children fights for children and families to live free from abuse through a continuum of prevention and advocacy programs that includes housing for runaway, homeless, and foster youth. Our vision is that every family in our community is building a life where they are safe, thriving and loved.”

Smart from the Start - $2 million

“Smart from the Start (Smart) is a trauma-informed, multi-generational family support and community engagement organization with a mission to promote the healthy development of young children and families living in the most underserved communities of Boston and Washington, DC (expanding to Atlanta, GA and Philadelphia, PA).”

Tommy Nobis Center - $2 million

“Tommy Nobis Center’s mission is Empowering People Through Employment. For over 46 years, we have served individuals and families living with disabilities through equitable education, training, and employment opportunities. We have enhanced communities and transformed lives by championing societal inclusion and celebrating the value of their unique capabilities and contributions.”

Center for Black Women’s Wellness - $2 million

“The mission of the Center for Black Women’s Wellness is to improve the health and wellbeing of underserved Black women and their families.”

Georgia Appleseed - $1 million

“Georgia Appleseed keeps kids in school, in stable, healthy housing and out of the criminal justice system.”

Women on the Rise GA - $1 million

“Women on the Rise is a membership-based organization led by and for formerly incarcerated Black women. Through community organizing and supportive services, we are building a powerful base with the skills and experience necessary to wage and win campaigns to end mass incarceration, while transforming ourselves and our communities.”

Ser Familia - $2 million

“Ser Familia’s mission is to offer preventive family services and equip Latinos with the tools, resources, and skills they need to move from crisis to thriving. Our vision is to see all Latino families flourishing and contributing to the wellbeing of their communities.”

Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence - $2 million

“Collaborate. Advocate. Educate. Empower. We empower survivors and the programs that serve them, we educate the public, and we advocate for responsive public policy. Our strength is in numbers, as we collaborate throughout Georgia to stop domestic violence.”

Ethnē Health - $2 million

“Ethnē Health delivers comprehensive, high-value healthcare through a culturally sensitive, neighbor-centered medical home that advances Jesus’ love and justice in our vibrant community.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

