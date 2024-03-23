1 killed in officer-involved shooting near metro Atlanta hospital, police say

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near a metro Atlanta hospital.

Snellville police told Channel 2 Action News on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. that officers were called to a person shot on Main Street W and Fountain Drive near Piedmont Eastside South Campus.

Authorities confirmed at some point, shots were fired, and one person was killed.

The individual’s name has not been released.

The family of the individual told Channel 2 Action News that before shots were fired, the individual was pulled over by police for not having his headlights on.

Police have not provided information about what led to the shooting but did confirm that they pulled the individual over.

No further information has been provided.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate.

