He’s known as the iconic ‘Banjo Boy’ from the hit GA movie ‘Deliverance.’ Now he needs some help

ATLANTA — He is probably one of the most iconic and memorable characters from the movie “Deliverance.”

Billy Redden, who played the “Banjo Boy” in the movie, was just 15 when it was filmed in North Georgia in 1972.

Redden lived in Clayton, Georgia, at the time and was handpicked by director John Boorman for the role.

Boorman said Redden “had the exact look of a country boy” that he was looking for, according to his profile on IMDB.com.

One of the most iconic parts of the movie is when Drew Ballinger, played by then-newcomer Ronny Cox, pulls out a guitar and the two of them play the song “Dueling Banjos.” The song ended up landing at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1972.

Redden only received $500 for the role.

Now, at age 68, Redden is in need of some help. And a California bluegrass musician is helping to make that happen.

“This scene enriched all who were involved - the movie was a hit and the song itself won a Golden Globe and a Grammy - but it did not enrich Redden,” Lance Frantzich said on a GoFundMe page set up to help Redden with his expenses.

The movie essentially boosted the careers of Ned Beatty, John Voigt, and Ronny Cox, but “somehow left Billy Redden behind,” Frantzich said.

Since playing the role, Redden has made a few cameos in movies but for the most part, has been working menial jobs to make ends meet.

“He had been working the last several years at the local Walmart,” Frantzich said. “Billy isn’t complaining, but some believe there might have been some exploitation of this boy.”

“Let’s all help compensate him - fairly and finally - for his vital contribution to this iconic and inspirational scene that lifted the banjo, lifted bluegrass music,” Frantzich continued.

On top of his normal bills, Redden has also had some health issues.

“We have met and talked with Mr. Redden who was just today released from the hospital. He stated that he has mounting medical bills. He has given this fundraiser his blessing and gratitude,” Frantzich said in an updated post on March 4.

People who have donated to the fund say Redden became an inspiration to them.

“When I was a young boy, your scene in “Deliverance” inspired me to play the banjo. My father would only show me your scene. Thank you for bettering my life. I wish you the BEST!” Jason Schlieske said.

“I learned Banjo 50 years ago, because of that song. It’s great to think I bought that kid a dinner,” Keith Brown said.

“Dueling Banjos” was nominated for Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Awards and won the 1974 Grammy for Best Country Instrumental Performance.

What’s interesting is Redden didn’t actually play the banjo at the time.

“A musician named Mike Addis was used to mimic the movement of Redden’s left hand to make the depiction in the film appear closer to the recording. Redden can’t even play the banjo. Nonetheless, it’s Billy Redden who is most synonymous with ‘Dueling Banjos,’ even above the composers or players,” SavingCountryMusic.com said.

So far, the GoFundMe account for Redden has raised more than $16,500 of its $25,000 goal.

“If we can get 20k people to donate a single dollar, this young man can stop worrying about money and enjoy his life, knowing his work inspired us and continues to inspire us,” Frantzich said.

